Court tosses Toledo apartment cleanup case

Saying her case was not brought to trial within speedy-trial requirements, Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals has thrown out the conviction of a Chicago-area woman for failing to clean up the former Riviera Maia Apartments. The court on Friday reversed the conviction of Sharon Sklarov, 51, on three misdemeanor charges of failing to abate a nuisance at the West Toledo complex, which the city condemned in December, 2014.

