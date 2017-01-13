Costume store to close Toledo locatio...

Costume store to close Toledo location Jan. 31

Costume Holiday House Inc. of Fremont said Thursday its Toledo store will close permanently Jan. 31 because of poor sales in the last five years. Costume Holiday House Inc. of Fremont said Thursday its Toledo store will close permanently Jan. 31 because of poor sales in the last five years.

