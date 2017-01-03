Construction work continues in towering Toledo building
The bitter, winter cold is not stopping construction crews from working on renovating the old Fiberglas Tower in downtown Toledo. On the ground outside The Tower on the Maumee, formerly known as The Fiberglas Tower, you see evidence of crews hard at work - trucks, equipment, materials etc.
