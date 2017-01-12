City of Toledo trying out new method for fixing potholes in the winter
They're putting salt on the roads to prevent icing, still collecting leaves, and on a dry day like Friday, they're filling potholes on the Anthony Wayne Trail. A break from heavy snow means a chance to catch up on potholes and they're trying out a new material this winter that they hope will do a better job.
