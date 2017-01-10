Casino revenues take overall hit of 2% in 2016
Gaming revenues were down at three of Ohio's four casinos in 2016, resulting in a 2 percent decrease from the previous year in total proceeds, figures released Monday showed. The Ohio Casino Control Commission report showed revenue drops in December at Hollywood Casino Toledo and at Jack Entertainment casinos in Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC