Bankruptcy filings down for 7th year

Bankruptcy filings down for 7th year

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Area bankruptcy filings in December fell, making 2016 new cases in northwest Ohio down 4 percent for the year and dip to a level not seen since Bill Clinton was president. It was the seventh consecutive year that bankruptcy filings have declined and represented the first time filings were below 4,000 since 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,223

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC