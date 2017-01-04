Bankruptcy filings down for 7th year
Area bankruptcy filings in December fell, making 2016 new cases in northwest Ohio down 4 percent for the year and dip to a level not seen since Bill Clinton was president. It was the seventh consecutive year that bankruptcy filings have declined and represented the first time filings were below 4,000 since 1995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC