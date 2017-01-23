Attorney Jerry Phillips says their lack of legal experience will work against them
There's a saying in the legal community that someone who represents themselves in court has a fool for an attorney. Timothy Ciboro, a former Toledo firefighter, and his son Esten, will be their own lawyers on Monday when they go on trial for abusing and molesting children in their home .
