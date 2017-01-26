Around Town: Whitehouse Inn marks Inauguration Day
Roger and Kathy Fell of Findlay, Bob and Marcia Latta, Jill Hess and David Wirt, all of Bowling Green, enjoy the Heartland Ball. Bob Latta greets Susan Johnson of Bowling Green, a student at the Naval Academy, who was in Washington DC, for the inaugural festivities with her parents, Paul and Laura Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Chief Honest Me
|380
|moneyv
|Tue
|broke
|1
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC