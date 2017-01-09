Area protesters decry failure to shut Guantanamo prison
Eight people braved single-digit temperatures Sunday in West Toledo to rally for the closure of the prison at Guantanamo Bay in the run-up to the 15th anniversary of its opening. Bundled against the cold, Dan Rutt, left, Karen Wolf, and Tom McDonald join the protest on Secor Road and Central Avenue staged by the Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition.
