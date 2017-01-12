Andersons to close down stores; Commissioner Gerken calls news 'stunning'
The Andersons announced on Sunday evening that it is shutting down its retail operations, including the stores in Toledo and Maumee. On Sunday evening the company held a closed-door meeting with employees at the Maumee store where they made the announcement.
