Alan Bannister rejoins Hicks-Hudson administration
Former Toledo mayoral executive assistant Alan Bannister today rejoined Mayor Paula-Hicks-Hudson's administration after a six month absence to campaign for Hillary Clinton for president. Mr. Bannister, 44, returns to his former position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC