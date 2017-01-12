Accused toe-sucker arrested, more victims asked to step forward
It was a teenager who was targeted while working in a west Toledo mall, and the man in question ended up getting his hands on her feet and believe it or not, sucking on her toes. What happened to Melissa Portala's daughter while at work was traumatic.
