Accused toe-sucker arrested, more vic...

Accused toe-sucker arrested, more victims asked to step forward

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

It was a teenager who was targeted while working in a west Toledo mall, and the man in question ended up getting his hands on her feet and believe it or not, sucking on her toes. What happened to Melissa Portala's daughter while at work was traumatic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driver in Ohio Toledo area 8 hr Rick 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Thu Hpataky 34
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC