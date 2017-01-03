A short history of Toledo, OH; 180 years old on Saturday
It was 180 years ago, in 1837, on January 7th, that Toledo officially became a municipality in the state of Ohio. As you might guess, Toledo was not much of a city at that point, but given its strategic location at the mouth of the Maumee River at Lake Erie, it had great promise as a transportation and economic center.
