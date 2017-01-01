36 homicides in Toledo in 2016 highest since 2012
Authorities investigate the first homicide of 2016 on New Year's Day one year ago. Corey Colbert, 29, of Toledo was shot multiple times and killed in a shootout about 5:40 a.m. at the former Marted's Lounge on Lagrange Street in North Toledo.
