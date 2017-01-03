1 block on east side has most calls for domestic disputes
From a period of 2015 to 2016, 15 percent of 7,904 domestic disputes were in the 43605 ZIP Code. Of the 1,206 calls to the east side, 33 were in the unit block at Ravine Park Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Barros
|379
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC