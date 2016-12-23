West Toledo snowman built to mirror special foster family
Joe Smith fixes the head of a snowman he and his father built in West Toledo. Joe, 16, said he put the snowman in a wheelchair because he wanted his siblings and foster siblings to look out the window and 'they can see themselves.'
