Walleye sign Leone, Racine

This is the second time that Racine signed with Toledo after being claimed off of waivers on Nov. 29. He did not appear in a game for Toledo and was released on Dec. 6. The former University of Michigan standout appeared in his first two professional games earlier this year with the Atlanta Gladiators. Leone, the younger brother of Walleye forward Michael Leone, has posted four goals and six assists in 16 games while playing for Mississippi in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

