USPS recycling after the holiday

22 hrs ago

The post office closed the day after Christmas to give their employees a day to rest after they worked through the holiday rush. But when they reopened their doors on Tuesday, a big task of theirs was sifting through boxes, paper, and plastics to recycle.

