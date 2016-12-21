Trooper have new tool to help stop the climb in drunk driving deaths
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is using a so-called virtual experience to drive home the message: don't drink and drive, especially during the holidays. Last Call 360 , is almost like a video game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Barros
|346
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC