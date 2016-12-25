Toledo school-rules proposal criticized
A proposed ordinance to regulate school building space within Toledo's city limits may be an unreasonable intrusion on charter schools, according to an opinion written by city attorney Adam Loukx. In his memo to city councilmen, the city's law director said cities have the right to set their own zoning and land-use standards, but only up to a point.
