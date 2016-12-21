Toledo high on list of economically disadvantaged cities
Toledo ranked 17th on a year-end list of the "neediest" cities in the U.S put out by personal finance website WalletHub last week. Analysts ranked the 150 most populous cities in the country based on several factors including child and adult poverty rates, unemployment rates, homelessness rates, food insecurity and uninsured rates, among others.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|50 min
|Abdul
|335
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
