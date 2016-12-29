Toledo firm eyeing entry into 3-D printing market
A local company that specializes in developing moldable polymers derived from wood is working toward the launch of a product designed specifically for 3-D printers that could, in part, replace the two most common printing filaments on the market today. Robert Joyce, founder and co-owner of Toledo-based FibreTuff Medical Biopolymers , has worked with cellulose-based composites for more than a decade.
