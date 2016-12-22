Suspect still able to talk to alleged rape victim
Despite again shouting out in court that he was "not a rapist," a Toledo man charged with rape, kidnapping, domestic violence, and other charges was permitted to remain in contact with the alleged victim in the case. Mark Holmes, 37, of the 500 block of Streicher Street, told Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Myron Duhart the victim is his son's mother.
