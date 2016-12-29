South Toledo man indicted in wife's death

A Toledo man charged in the shooting death of his wife was indicted today by a Lucas County grand jury on multiple charges. Terry Campbell, 41, of the 200 block of Mayberry Street was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of murder and aggravated burglary for the Dec. 16 slaying of Cora Campbell, 32. Mrs. Campbell was shot multiple times in the kitchen of their home and pronounced dead at the scene.

