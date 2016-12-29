South Toledo man indicted in wife's d...

South Toledo man indicted in wife's death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Toledo man charged in the shooting death of his wife was indicted today by a Lucas County grand jury on multiple charges. Terry Campbell, 41, of the 200 block of Mayberry Street was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of murder and aggravated burglary for the Dec. 16 slaying of Cora Campbell, 32. Mrs. Campbell was shot multiple times in the kitchen of their home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 16 min Barros 371
Cash at home Wed UncleLT 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
News Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing... Nov '16 unknown 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC