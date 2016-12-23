Richard T. Fox
Richard T. Fox, who spent more than 50 years building and operating his family's roofing and siding business, died Tuesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo Center. He was 87. He battled chronic lymphoma leukemia for eight years, his son Tom said.
