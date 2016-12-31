Provocative study maps unfaithful husbands
Michael Chohaney, a University of Toledo graduate student, did research with Kimberly Panozzo that was recently published in the jourA nal GeoA graphA iA cal Review. Michael Chohaney and Kimberly Panozzo used the data, retrievable online after hackers swiped it last year from the website Ashley Madison, to map areas of the United States with the most unfaithful husbands.
