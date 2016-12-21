Pope names Bishop Thomas as Administrator for Diocese of Cleveland
Pope Francis has named Bishop Thomas as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland. This will be an addition to his responsibilities as the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|dcool
|357
|Cash at home
|9 hr
|UncleLT
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC