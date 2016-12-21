Police search for driver after hit-and-run in south Toledo

The hit-and-run happened in front of the Stop & Go gas station on Airport Highway in south Toledo around 8:30 p.m. WTOL 11 reporter Steven Jackson spoke with a woman named Melissa Coon who works at Mr. Gyros nearby. She says that after the crash, some of her coworkers ran into the building saying someone had been hit by a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.