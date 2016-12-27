Police ID victim of shooting near UT
Toledo police have identified Darryl Cooper as a man who was shot at Dorr Street and North Westwood Avenue near the University of Toledo. Mr. Cooper, 33, who was shot in the neck, drove to ProMedica Toledo Hospital from the scene of the Monday incident, according to police.
