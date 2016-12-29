Plea entered in 2005 murder case

A Port Clinton man indicted in a 2005 murder in Toledo made his first appearance Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Richard Woodson, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the Oct. 2, 2005 shooting death of Bradley Wright, 34, and wounding of his wife, Erica Wright, who was 25 at the time, in their Austin Street home.

