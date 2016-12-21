Paul Mitchell cosmetology students bring smiles to local nursing home
Booked with appointments, busy with classes and finishing their required hours, the holiday season is busy for future professionals at Paul Mitchell the School in Toledo. "It can change it totally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|dcool
|321
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC