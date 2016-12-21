More than 500 patients' medical records stolen in Henry County theft
The Henry County Heath Department has been notified that a nurse's laptop and paper records were stolen from the department, which could potentially expose the medical records of up to 574 Henry County Health Department Home Health and Hospice patients. The department was officially notified of the theft on October 22. On that date, a nurse with HCHD was the victim of a home invasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|dcool
|321
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC