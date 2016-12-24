Man who was shot in hand ID'd

Man who was shot in hand ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Toledo Blade

Toledo police Lt. Jeffrey Thieman said Mr. Gover, 18, of Toledo was treated by emergency medical personnel for a minor laceration to his pinkie finger on his right hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 50 min Abdul 335
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
News Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing... Nov '16 unknown 1
Alternative lifestyle mayors Nov '16 Rob Reynolds 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC