Man charged with fleeing serious-injury crash in West Toledo
A Toledo man was released on his own recognizance today after appearing in court on charges he left the scene of a serious-injury crash in West Toledo, authorities said. Christopher Mock II, 20, who was arrested Thursday, was arraigned on the charge today at Toledo Municipal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|59 min
|Faith
|376
|Cash at home
|Wed
|UncleLT
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC