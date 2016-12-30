Man charged with fleeing serious-inju...

Man charged with fleeing serious-injury crash in West Toledo

A Toledo man was released on his own recognizance today after appearing in court on charges he left the scene of a serious-injury crash in West Toledo, authorities said. Christopher Mock II, 20, who was arrested Thursday, was arraigned on the charge today at Toledo Municipal Court.

