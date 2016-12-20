Local shelters step up in cold
With deadly bone-chilling temperatures gripping Toledo, outreach workers are doing their best to meet the demand of people living on the streets by providing extra beds at local shelters. St. Paul's Community Center was caught off guard for last weekend's Arctic blast, which occurred about a week before the near downtown Toledo shelter was ready to launch its winter crisis program.
