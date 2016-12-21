Lawyers in suit against Cognitive Center seek to add 52 plaintiffs
Lawyers representing former patients of the Toledo Clinic's now-closed Cognitive Center and its director, Sherry-Ann Jenkins, are seeking to expand a lawsuit to add 52 more plaintiffs. In a motion to file an amended complaint that was filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court late Tuesday, Toledo attorney David Zoll said that since three former patients of Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|dcool
|321
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC