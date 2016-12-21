Larry shares testimony to help addicts

Larry shares testimony to help addicts

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Confronting Addiction: Stripping away the veil is an attempt to start the conversation in the community about the heroin and opiate epidemic. It is an attempt to offer readers insight into the individual lives of addicts, as well as those who work to help them overcome their addictions and those who see the effects firsthand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 9 hr dcool 321
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) 9 hr UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
News Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing... Nov '16 unknown 1
Alternative lifestyle mayors Nov '16 Rob Reynolds 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,250 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC