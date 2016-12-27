Lanzinger gets set for retirement from Ohio's top court
After more than three decades in the judiciary, including 12 years as Ohio's 150th justice, she is leaving, not because voters chose not to re-elect her, but because she has turned 70. "A bit unhappy, frankly," she said as she prepared for the transition. "When you think about the constitutional provision being written back in the day when folks were dropping dead, maybe, at the age of 75, it made a lot of sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|dcool
|342
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC