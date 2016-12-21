Justice unhappy as age limit forces her off Ohio high court
TOLEDO, Ohio - One of the two Ohio Supreme Court justices retiring at year's end due to mandatory age limits said she's "a bit unhappy" as those rules force her from the bench.Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger tells The Blade in Toledo that perhaps the provision made more sense when people weren't living so long.
