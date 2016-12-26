James N. Karas: 1927-2016
James N. Karas of Findlay, formerly of Toledo and Bowling Green, who was a retired business owner, history buff, amateur painter, Coast Guard veteran of World War II and a Pearl Harbor survivor, died Tuesday at Sunrise Assisted Living Center here. He was 89. "He was larger than life," Mrs. Lehtomaa said.
