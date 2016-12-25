Hospital hosts Christmas Eve wedding
Mr. Cizauskas has end stage pancreatic cancer and the pair had decided to move up their wedding from its original date of Dec. 28 so they could be married for Christmas. "Today is a day of hope," officiant Pastor Beth Giller said during the wedding, adding, "even though you are in a difficult position right now, today is a day of hope."
