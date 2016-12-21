Hanukkah celebration at mall to feature menorah ice sculpture
Hanukkah starts on Saturday evening. To mark the start of the festival of lights, the Chabad House of Greater Toledo is having a menorah ice sculpture carved outside of Franklin Park Mall in west Toledo.
