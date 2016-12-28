Firm alters ratings of 8 financial institutions
Eight financial institutions in northwest Ohio had changes in their ratings in the third quarter of 2016, with five of them improving their capital positions, according to a Florida-based independent financial institution research firm. In new quarterly ratings by BauerFinancial Inc., of Coral Gables, three Ohio credit unions - including one Toledo institution that has been repeatedly faced financial challenge - and two banks saw a rise in their ratings in the latest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|dcool
|357
|Cash at home
|9 hr
|UncleLT
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC