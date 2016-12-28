Firm alters ratings of 8 financial in...

Firm alters ratings of 8 financial institutions

Toledo Blade

Eight financial institutions in northwest Ohio had changes in their ratings in the third quarter of 2016, with five of them improving their capital positions, according to a Florida-based independent financial institution research firm. In new quarterly ratings by BauerFinancial Inc., of Coral Gables, three Ohio credit unions - including one Toledo institution that has been repeatedly faced financial challenge - and two banks saw a rise in their ratings in the latest report.

