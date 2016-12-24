Family gets Christmas surprise as gym owner looks to give back
Ke'Marcus Alexander, 9, watches as, clockwise from top, Vince Ceniceros, his son Ian, and Austin Leffler assemble bunk beds. When the stranger called and offered help, Nakesha Phillips thought she'd get a Christmas tree, maybe some clothes for her five children.
