Council member pitches resolution for regional water authority
Cities like Perrysburg and Sylvania are just two customers that get Toledo water and threatened to walk away if Toledo doesn't get onboard with a regional water authority. Council members did not vote on the resolution, but member Lindsay Webb says this is the start of more things to come.
Comments
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|dcool
|321
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
