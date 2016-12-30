Cherokee production to end in April in city
Production of the Jeep Cherokee in Toledo is expected to come to an end in early April as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins to prepare part of its plant here for the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. Local union officials say the facility will be shut down for about six months as the company replaces tooling and adapts the assembly line for the body-on-frame Wrangler.
