Body indentified as 27-year-old Toledoan
Toledo police Tuesday identified Katrina Shirey of Toledo as a woman whose body was found Saturday in a North Toledo alley. Ms. Shirey, 27, was found in the snow about 10 a.m. in the alley near the 300 block of East Park Street, authorities said.
