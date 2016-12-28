Barbara Anne Getz, 1934-2016: West Toledo teacher had love for travel

Barbara Anne Getz, a woman known as a teacher in West Toledo and as a "supermom" to her children, died at home on Dec. 24. She was 82. Mrs. Getz was born in West Toledo to Alfred and Gertrude Kaltenbach. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1952, then from Mary Manse College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education in 1956.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.