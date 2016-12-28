Barbara Anne Getz, 1934-2016: West To...

Barbara Anne Getz, 1934-2016: West Toledo teacher had love for travel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Barbara Anne Getz, a woman known as a teacher in West Toledo and as a "supermom" to her children, died at home on Dec. 24. She was 82. Mrs. Getz was born in West Toledo to Alfred and Gertrude Kaltenbach. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1952, then from Mary Manse College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education in 1956.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 5 hr dcool 348
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
News Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing... Nov '16 unknown 1
Alternative lifestyle mayors Nov '16 Rob Reynolds 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC