Barbara Anne Getz, 1934-2016: West Toledo teacher had love for travel
Barbara Anne Getz, a woman known as a teacher in West Toledo and as a "supermom" to her children, died at home on Dec. 24. She was 82. Mrs. Getz was born in West Toledo to Alfred and Gertrude Kaltenbach. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1952, then from Mary Manse College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education in 1956.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|dcool
|348
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC