Authorities on lookout for hit-and-run driver
Authorities Tuesday were looking for a person who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that injured another person in West Toledo and closed the road for more than three hours. David Schultz Starr, 72, one of the drivers who was trapped in the wreckage for a time, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to Toledo police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|dcool
|348
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
|Bond set at $50,000 for man accused of stabbing...
|Nov '16
|unknown
|1
|Alternative lifestyle mayors
|Nov '16
|Rob Reynolds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC