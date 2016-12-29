Around Town: Friends, families come together
From left: Laura and Tim Sloan, Marion Cook, and Joe Napoli at the Hens holiday party cocktail hour held at the NINE restaurant in Hensville. David Sims, left, and Lucas County commissioner Carol Contrada enjoy the Hens holiday party cocktail hour held at the NINE restaurant.
